Police investigating theft from elderly victim

Officers are appealing for information following a sneak-in theft at an address in Inverurie.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 19 in the Middlemuir Road area.

During the incident the elderly occupant was assaulted and left badly shaken as a result. A quantity of money is believed to have been taken.

Detective Sergeant Sam Buchan said: "This was a particularly callous crime and for it to happen to an elderly member of the community is despicable. Thankfully the victim was not badly injured however she was understandably left very shaken by it.

"We are following a positive line of enquiry however I would ask that if anyone saw anything suspicious in the Middlemuir Road area of Inverurie around that time to contact us with any information they have.

"I would also remind people, especially the elderly, to keep their doors secure to stop uninvited people entering their address and ask that if neighbours or friends have any concerns about callers they see they should contact Police immediately."

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2969 of 19 September. Alternatively to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.