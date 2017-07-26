Police issue safety advice ahead of Turriff Show

Officers are encouraging the public to enjoy this weekend's Turriff Show but also to behave responsibly.

The Turriff Show is the biggest agricultural show held in the North East and attracts thousands of visitors across the two days as well as the Friday night marquee dance which is on this week (July 28).

Police officers will be attending both the marquee dance and the main show days to ensure public safety and provide assistance if required.

Local Inspector Graeme Penny explains: "The Turriff Show attracts a large number of visitors each year, especially on the Sunday, and also for the Marquee Dance which is on this Friday evening.

"I would encourage everyone who attends the event to enjoy the show and dance but to do so responsibly. The marquee dance at the recent Echt Show resulted in six people being charged in relation to incidents and we obviously want this Friday's dance at Turriff to be a success and remembered for the right reasons.

"Alcohol fuelled violence and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone found to be committing such offences will be dealt with robustly. Depending on the circumstances this could result in spending the weekend in a police cell and not at the show.

"I would also encourage anyone attending the main show on Sunday and Monday to use the designated car park and take direction from the parking marshals who will be directing traffic.

"As with previous years, there will be temporary no waiting restrictions in force on streets around the Turriff show ground. These are in place to maintain the flow of traffic and to ensure that there is always access to the showground for emergency services.

"Also please ensure that access to the hospital is kept clear. Do not park on grass verges outwith the ground. Any vehicles found parking illegally will be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

"The Mobile Police Office will be situated within the Show ground and this year the organisers have installed CCTV camera's which will benefit ourselves and the organisers throughout the show and beyond.

"I hope everyone has an enjoyable time at the event and I will keep my fingers crossed for dry weather."