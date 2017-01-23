Police issue warning to dog owners following livestock incident

Police have sent out a warning for dog owners and dog walkers to prevent further attacks on sheep.

Officers are urging dog owners and walkers to keep their pets under control near livestock following an incident near Monymusk which resulted in a number of sheep being injured.

Two have people being charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Stewart of the Marr Community Policing Team said: "I would like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners and walkers of the importance of keeping their pets under control at all times.It is every dog’s instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient and good with other animals.

"I would encourage people to plan ahead when out for your walk, think about what might tempt your dog to run off, know where your dog is at all times, and keep it on a lead."