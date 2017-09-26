Public urged to lock up after opportunistic crimes

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a number of opportunistic crimes in the Insch area whereby, in some cases, thieves took advantage of insecure properties.

A high three figure sum's worth of goods including clothes, a handbag and purse were reported missing from a property near the centre of the village yesterday morning (Monday) after the house was entered during the night.

Officers have also been made aware of another incident whereby a man entered a property in the Church Street area around 11pm last night but luckily nothing was taken.

Meanwhile, a high three figure sum's worth of games consoles and other electrical goods were stolen from a property in the Commercial Road area between 11am and 10pm on Sunday, September 24.

DC Matt McCall, who is leading enquiries, said: "I can’t stress enough the importance of ensuring your doors are locked and secure even if you are at home. It may sound obvious however this is crucial during the hours of darkness when potential thieves are more likely to operate.

"It is always beneficial investing in more robust security measures including alarms and security lights, however simply locking your doors and windows can be enough of a deterrent for those thieves who are simply trying door handles in the hope one is unlocked.

"It's never too late to make your home security a priority to make it impossible for these people to gain access to your valuables and my appeal to those who don't routinely lock up at night is to start doing so - and start tonight.

"When we see the emotional and financial impact these crimes have on the victims, it can be extremely frustrating for everyone involved to know that it could have been avoided. You also run the risk of losing out on any insurance payment given that your house, vehicle, garage or shed has been left open.

"Enquiries are ongoing into each of these incidents and I can assure every effort is being made to trace those responsible. Crimes of this nature won’t be tolerated in an area which is generally a very safe place to live.

"Please contact Police on 101 if you have information which could assist or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. I would also urge the public to let us know as soon as possible if you notice any suspicious activity where you live. Look out for unfamiliar people or vehicles and most importantly, tell us."