Reduction in violence over public holiday

Police officers in the North East have welcomed the general good behaviour of individuals enjoying the public holiday May weekend.

Officers had issued a stark warning to encourage people to enjoy themselves but behave sensibly and responsibly after the same three-day weekend in 2016 resulted in several crimes of violence being dealt with.

More than 110 people were arrested in the days leading up to or during this May weekend which helped contribute towards a significant reduction in crime, with 80% less serious assaults and more than 12% less common assaults reported, compared to the same period last year.

A number of extra officers were on patrol within Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray as part of Operation PINE, the division’s high profile violence prevention strategy, and specialist officers were involved in a crackdown on those responsible for violent crime.

More than 138 warrants were executed and over 82 people wanted for violent crimes or on warrant for outstanding crimes, failure to appear at court, failure to comply with court orders and non-payment of fines, were arrested in the lead up to the weekend.

Fine defaulters with an accumulated debt of over £8,600 were also dealt with.

Of those arrested, 54 people were wanted in connection with crimes of violence, 10 were wanted for drugs offences and eight for thefts.

Other warrants dealt with during the initiative included crimes such as robbery, reset, offensive weapons, fraud, vandalism and road traffic offences.

A further six arrests were made for people who had breached court orders and a cannabis cultivation was discovered in New Deer.