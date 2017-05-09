Six charged in Inverurie

Six males have been charged in relation to anti-social behaviour following reports to police regarding youths congregating in the Inverurie area on Friday and Sunday evenings (May 5 and May 7).

Four youths aged 21, 19 and two aged 16 were charged on Sunday and issued with Antisocial Behaviour Fixed Penalties or reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

In addition two men aged 28 and 21 have been charged in relation to the manner of their driving on Sunday and were also issued with Antisocial Behaviour Notices.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: "It's always disappointing when a small number of individuals use the nice weather as an excuse for committing minor acts of anti-social behaviour.

"The safety of young people in Inverurie and the wider community is paramount.

"A number of individuals have been charged and will be reported to the relevant authorities to ensure they face the full consequences of their actions.

"I would also appeal to parents and ask for their support to ensure such incidents are not repeated. It is vital parents know where their children are and what they are up to. It may save your child being caught up in antisocial behaviour or coming to the adverse attention of the authorities.

"High visibility patrols will continue to be carried out in the area and anyone with concerns can report these to the police on 101."