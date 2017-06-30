Two charged following drugs raids in Kemnay and Inverurie

Two people have been charged following drugs raids at properties in Aberdeenshire as North East Division continues to target serious and organised crime.

Three drug search warrants were executed at three properties in Kemnay and Inverurie early yesterday morning (Thursday June 29) under Operation Aspen, the Division-wide initiative to tackle illegal drugs.

As a result, a 35-year-old woman from Inverurie was arrested and charged following the recovery of a three figure sum of heroin. In addition, a 34-year-old man from the town has also been charged in connection with the recovery of a quantity of cannabis.

Sergeant Gavin Grant, from the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: "This outcome was the result of intelligence-led work with assistance of the CID Proactive unit and support from colleagues from local Community Policing Teams and Divisional Alcohol & Violence Reduction Unit.

"I would like to thank the public who live nearby and were aware of this activity taking place yesterday morning for their patience. The aim of activity like this is to make your community safer and I hope this provides reassurance that we are consistently taking targeted action."

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Murray Main added: "£2.7million worth of drugs have been recovered from the North East in the space of just a year, with hundreds of warrants being executed in this time. It is sustained, targeted action like this that ensures we can intercept illegal substances before they make the streets of your community, and ensures the area you live is that bit safer.

"We cannot do this on our own though and rely on information from the public to gather intelligence about when and where to target our resources. Please continue to let us know your concerns and I can provide every assurance action will be taken.

"You can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous."