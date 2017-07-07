Two men charged after alleged housebreaking offences

Two men aged 48 and 27 have been charged in relation to several alleged theft by housebreaking offences in the Aberdeen and Newmachar areas.

The offences happened between June 30 and July 6, and property worth a mid four figure sum of money was taken.

Some of the property has since been recovered.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance and information provided while we were making enquiries.

"We rely on information from members of the public and continue to urge anyone who sees anything unusual or suspicious in their neighbourhood to report this to us on 101. In an emergency dial 999."