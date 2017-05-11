Cycle group set for 400 mile challenge

Members of the Pitmedden Cycle Collective will set off on a 400 mile cycle challenge today (Thursday).

The group will take five days to cycle round the north coast of Scotland to raise money for St Andrews School in Inverurie.

The group members taking part are Stuart Wood, Stephen Booth, Steven Baguley, Andrew Noble, Jenny Noble, Mike Paterson and Stuart King.

The Pitmedden Cycle Collective will begin their bike run today (Thursday, May 11) in Inverness.

Their journey will see them cycle to Ullapool, Durness, Caperath, Strathy and Lothbegg, before returning to Inverness.

The group previously cycled from Pitmedden to Largs on the west coast and raised over £10,000 for the Scottish Association for Children with Heart Disorders (SACHD).

Visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/pitmeddencyclecollective1 to give a donation.