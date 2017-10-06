Cycle relay for charity

A team of care workers from care homes in Inverurie and Aberdeen took part in a cycle relay challenge for BBC Children in Need last week.

Staff from Garioch Care Home and Maryfield and Angusfield House care homes in Aberdeen cycled from Inverurie to Aberdeen, with colleagues continuing on to Blairgowrie on day three.

They did so as part of a cycle relay challenge for care homes along a route from the highlands to the South Coast of England, ending on Jersey.

The homes are run by care group brighterkind and colleagues from every one of its 71 homes are taking part and cycling stages of the route.

The route, which covers over 2,000 miles, runs from Inverness to Bournemouth before culminating in St. Brelade on Jersey.

It isn’t a direct route because on the way it will take in each of the brighterkind homes.

The long ride started in Inverness on Monday, October 2 and the aim is to finish on November 16, with a target to raise a minimum of £17,500.

The care team riders from Garioch Care Home were Annamarie Weston Activity co-ordinator, Clare Huggins, Steve Collins, Nicola Keegan and Sonia Mazurek.

The project is called “Wishing Wheels” and is the brainchild of Michelle Wilson, regional Operations Director with brighterkind.

Michelle said: “The cycle challenge is to raise money to help make some children’s wishes come true; hence wishing wheels.”