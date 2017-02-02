Defibrillator donation in memory of Keiran

A pilot scheme which will see defibrillators donated for use in road policing vehicles by a family whose son died following a collision between his bike and a car has been launched in the North East.

Ten defibrillators have been donated by Sandra and Gordon McKandie following the death of their 16-year-old son Keiran McKandie.

The teenager died when his bicycle and a car collided on the B9010 Kellas to Dallas road near Craigend, on March 20 last year.

Mr and Mrs McKandie supported by their family and friends have fundraised tirelessly in order to fund the purchase of defibrillators which will be installed in police emergency response vehicles across the North East Police Division.

Wednesday, February 1 marked the first day the defibrillators were installed for use in emergency response vehicles.

The defibrillators have been distributed between Elgin, Inverurie, Mintlaw, Stonehaven and Aberdeen and will be deployed in cases of out of hospital cardiac arrests from road policing vehicles in support of Ambulance Service colleagues.

Deputy Chief Constable, Rose Fitzpatrick, Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest Strategic Lead, said: “Over the last three months more than 50 Road Policing officers from the North East have had advanced AED training to prepare them for this role, which will see both police and ambulance service staff deploy in partnership across the Grampian Region to enhance out-of-hospital cardiac arrest care provision.

“Officers across the country provide support and assistance to our ‘blue light’ colleagues including the Scottish Ambulance Service, and this pilot will further strengthen those local partnerships as we all strive to keep people safe.”

Euan Esslemont, Scottish Ambulance Service Area Manager, Grampian, said: “We look forward to trialling the co-responding initiative with Police Scotland and recognise the important role the McKandie family has played in establishing this pilot scheme.”

Local Senior Officer David Rout said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently developing a Grampian Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest forum along with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and other partners such as Sandpiper Wildcat project to assist in delivering against the Scottish Government’s OHCA Strategy, which aims to dramatically increase patients’ survival chances and save as many as 1,000 lives by 2020.”