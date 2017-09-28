Defibrillator provided to Logie Durno Hall

Garioch Kettlebellers, family and friends packed out Logie Durno Village Hall on Saturday to celebrate their successful fundraising campaign to provide the hall and local community with a defibrillator.

The event was opened with GKB Head Instructor Alan Lyon offering up thanks to Stuart Gordon, FIRST 4 AID LTD who not only sponsored the night with A.D.Lyon (painting contractors) but included free training to all the hall’s user groups.

Alan also thanked many local businesses, Garioch Kettlebellers and friends who contributed by the way of donations, raffles etc, and fellow Gkb instructors Carol Forbes and Darren Cochrane for their amazing contribution in the planning / organising of the event.

Also coming in for praise were the the hall committe for their support in waiving the hall fee and up and coming band Eklectik for their generosity in offering their services free of charge.

After the raffle and entertainment, at the end of the evening the Garioch’s Master kettlebell Trainer Alan commented how overwhelmed he and his fellow Kettlebell lifters were with the generosity of all who had contributed in raising the funds to allow Garioch Kettlebells to purchase the defibrillator.

It was a vital lifesaving piece of equipment that would be gratefully received by the hall and local community.