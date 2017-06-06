Dentist shows support for foodbank

An Inverurie dentist has pledged its support for the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

As a practice, Inverurie Smile Care wanted to pick a charity to support long term.

Dentist, Jennifer Kennedy, was already supporting the Foodbank and everyone at the practice agreed that it would be a fantastic organisation to support and they hope that it may encourage other businesses to get involved.

The foodbank has been running monthly appeals as they are short on items and struggle to meet the growing demands in the area. There has been a steady increase in people using the service since the oil downturn in 2015.

Inverurie Smile Care will support the charity by making a large monthly donation of toothbrushes and toothpaste and staff will conduct weekly food collections.

Staff will also volunteer at foodbank collections at local supermarkets and they are planning a fundraising event to raise money for the charity.