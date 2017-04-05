Diamond celebration for Inverurie couple

An Inverurie couple have reached a marital milestone.

John and Jean Ramage are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

John, 83, and Jean, 78, belong to Douglas in Lanarkshire but have spent most of their married life in Inverurie.

The couple, who met at a Scout hall party in their home village, tied the knot on March 16, 1957.

They moved to Evanton in Easter Ross before settling in Inverurie in 1975, where John was the local registrar before retiring in the mid 1990s.

He was made an MBE in 1997 when convener of the Scottish Association of Health Councils for services to health care.

John is a former captain of Inverurie Golf Club and Jean still plays two rounds a week at her home course.

The couple have two sons and two daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Daughter Audrey Johnson said: “The family is very proud of them.

“It is some achievement to reach a diamond wedding.”

Jean, who worked as a home help supervisor with the council, says the recipe for a long and happy marriage is a “lot of patience and not to take life too seriously”.