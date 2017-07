A couple from Newmachar have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, marking 60 years of marriage.

Ethel and Cameron Melvin reached the milestone on Thursday, July 6.

To celebrate the occasion the couple enjoyed a family meal with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the Tor-Na-Coille Hotel in Banchory on Saturday, July 1.

Ethel and Cameron are pictured above at their celebratory dinner at the hotel and are surrounded by their family members.