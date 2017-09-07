Diamond celebrations for Inverurie couple

An Inverurie couple celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary last week marking 60 years together.

Pat and Jackie Norrie reached the milestone on Thursday, August 31.

Pat and Jackie with their flower girls June and Kathleen

They were treated to a surprise celebration party at the Kintore Arms on Sunday, September 4.

Jackie said: “We walked in and the hall was empty, I looked round to the bar but there was not a soul there.

“However when we went further in we saw a crowd of people including our son-in-law Gary who we were told was in Perth.

“It was brilliant, I was gobsmacked. I was not expecting it.”

Special guest Elvis even made it along to entertain everyone and Pat said he was “just brilliant”.

Pat added: “The Kintore Arms put on a beautiful spread.”

Pat and Jackie met at school in Aberdeen and started seeing one another when they were 14.

They separated briefly as Jackie went away to serve in the army, but upon his returned the couple were soon back together.

The pair married at the John Knox Church in Aberdeen in 1957 aged 24 and 25.

After their wedding, Pat and Jackie spent their Honeymoon night at the Kintore arms.

A year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, a son John. They are also parents to Steven, Bruce and Carol.

Pat and Jackie are now the proud grandparents to 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Commenting on her parents’ achievement daughter Carol said: “It’s just amazing. We couldn’t have asked for better parents.”