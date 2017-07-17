Donation boost for animal charity

The Scottish SPCA would like to thank Pets at Home Inverurie for raising over £700 for Scotland’s abused, abandoned and injured animals.

A total of £765.68 was raised and the charity is overwhelmed by the generous support of the public.

Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Manager Graeme Innes said: “All the staff at Pets At Home Inverurie have done a wonderful job raising this money, and it will make a huge difference to us here at the centre.

“This type of fundraising takes a lot of organising and effort and we fully appreciate all the help given by the public and our own volunteers towards making these collections a success.

“We receive no government or lottery funding so we rely entirely on the support of the public.

“Without these donations we would not be able to continue our vital work rescuing and rehoming abandoned and unwanted animals in Scotland.”