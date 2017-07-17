Donation boost for village hall

TSB’s Partners and customers in Inverurie and Insch have raised nearly £1,000 for their Local Charity Partner, Logie Durno Hall, by holding a bingo night.

Like TSB, Logie Durno Hall is passionate about helping the local community in Pitcaple and surrounding areas to thrive.

The funds raised will be used to make improvements to the community-owned village hall.

Matt Clark, Bank Manager at TSB in Inverurie, said: “Logie Durno Hall is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our Local Charity Partner.

“Our teams in Inverurie and Insch have worked hard putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this event a success.

“We have really enjoyed our bingo night and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

Karen Paul, Chairperson of Logie Durno Hall, said: “We are hugely grateful to TSB and its local Partners in Inverurie and Insch.

“The money they are raising and the general support we’re getting is helping us to deliver really important services in Pitcaple.

“Having major businesses like TSB supporting us locally is a great way of making our community stronger.”

TSB would like to thank the local businesses that donated raffle prizes to help make the bingo night a success.

These include the High Street Chip Shop, Nickel and Dime, The Spa, Deans of Huntly, Eastern Tigers Martial Arts, Tesco Inverurie, Mackie’s Ice Cream, and Raj Poot.

Instead of having a centrally chosen Charity of the Year, Partners working at TSB support a local cause that helps local communities thrive.