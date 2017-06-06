Donation for Pitscurry Project

Service users at Pitscurry Project received a donation from The Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group (IEI) recently.

Pitcaple Environmental Project (PEP) has helped IEI to plant up and grow the hanging baskets in Inverurie Town Centre every summer for the past 13 years.

In recognition of this essential work the IEI committee presented a cheque for £1,000 to service user Alan Dawson who received the donation on behalf of all the service users at Pitscurry.

The donation has been used to purchase a new John Deere lawnmower for use in the grounds of Pitscurry.

John Glover, IEI Chairman, said: “The service users at the Pitscurry Project play a very important role every year in preparing and planting up the hanging baskets for Inverurie Town Centre.

“At the end of the summer they clean out the baskets, compost the plants and store the baskets ready for the following year.

“This year’s floral display is going to be the best ever and the service users deserve great praise for the contribution they made in achieving this.

“The hanging basket displays could not have been achieved without the fantastic efforts of the service users at Pitscurry, the local Inverurie businesses that sponsor the hanging baskets and Aberdeenshire Council who provide the plants.”

Last year IEI won an It’s Your Neighbourhood award from environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful which recognised Inverurie as being an ‘Outstanding Community’.

The judge praised the efforts to coordinate keeping Inverurie clean, colourful and tidy.

This year IEI have entered Inverurie in Scotland in Bloom and the sea of colour from the hanging baskets and planters will enhance the appearance of the Town Centre when judging takes place on the 1 August.

Rona Smith, Day Service Manager Inverurie DAYS, added: “I would like to thank Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group for the kind donation of funds in recognition of the high standard of work achieved by the service users in planting and caring for the hanging baskets every year.

“The plants were delivered to Pitscurry from Aden Park Nursery two weeks ago. We set up a training workshop involving all the service users in learning the skills of putting together a hanging basket.

“It gives valuable experience to people with learning difficulties and they take great pride in being part of this horticultural project and contributing to their local community.”