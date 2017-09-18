Duck Race cash boost for school

Over 500 ducks were released from the Don Bridge in Kemnay on Saturday, September 9 for the Alehousewells Primary School duck race.

Escorted by canoeists from Kemnay Explorer Scouts, the yellow ducks made their way down the Don to Kembhill Park, where the winning ducks were captured by Michael Low, Chair of Alehousewells Primary School Parent Council, and Carl and Adam Paterson, both former pupils.

The owner of the first duck across the finish line was Vicky Mackie, second was Linda Donald, and third was Billy Flynn.

Race organisers wish to thank all parents and staff who supported the event, which raised £600 for school funds.