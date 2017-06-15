Duke given insight into fishing’s future

Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay attended a ‘Fishing into the Future’ training programme at the Thainstone House Hotel on Tuesday.

‘Fishing into the Future’ is a fisherman-led organisation that is dedicated to making fisheries management more sustainable.

This training programme is the direct result of funding and support from The Prince’s Charities International Sustainability Unit and their work with Seafish and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

The initial injection of resources by the ISU into the Fishing into the Future (FITF) initiative fostered cross-sectoral and industry talks, and facilitated the delivery of ground-breaking workshops in 2013.

The founding workshops at Brixham brought together a unique delegation of fishermen, scientists, managers, non-governmental organisations and other contributors from around the world to discuss the needs of the UK fishing industry and set a sustainability agenda built on commitments from the bottom up.

This sought to harness the innate passion, ingenuity and pioneering spirit of fishermen to drive improvements at key points in any given process that leads to more sustainable fisheries across the board.

The work of the charity since 2013 has been to build on and bring to life the visions set out at the Brixham event and ensure these ambitions are realised.

The Prince’s visit was the first of five engagements in Aberdeenshire.

After Inverurie he headed to Peterhead to meet young people who have recently completed the Prince’s Trust Team programme and also students at the Scottish Maritime Academy.

He then went to Fraserburgh to celebrate Gray & Adams’ 60th anniversary before heading to Portsoy.