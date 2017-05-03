Easter fundraisers at Inverurie bank

TSB’s Partners and customers in Inverurie have raised £151 for their Local Charity Partner, Logie Durno Hall, by holding an Easter Colouring Competition and Bake Sale in April.

The funds raised will be used to continue making improvements to the local Community owned Village Hall.

Inverurie TSB colouring competition

Matt Clark, Bank Manager at TSB in Inverurie said: “Logie Durno Hall is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our Local Charity Partner.

“Our team in Inverurie have worked hard putting in a lot of time and dedication by to make this event a success.

"We have really enjoyed our Easter Fundraising and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

Karen Paul, Chairperson, Logie Durno Hall said: “We are hugely grateful to TSB and its local Partners in Inverurie. The money they are raising and the general support we’re getting is helping us to deliver really important services in our community.

"Having major businesses like TSB supporting us locally is a great way of making our community stronger.”

TSB’s sole focus is to serve local people and businesses which, in turn, helps fuel local economies across Britain.

Instead of having a centrally chosen Charity of the Year, Partners working at TSB are empowered to support a local cause that shares the Bank’s passion for helping local communities thrive.