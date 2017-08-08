Aberdeenshire pupils celebrate excellent exam results

There are celebrations across Aberdeenshire today, on the day that pupils received their exams results, with confirmation that half of S4 pupils achieved five or more National 5 qualifications. That is up 2% compared with the previous year.

This is the fourth year students have sat National 3, 4 and 5 exams under the Curriculum for Excellence with S5 and S6 pupils continuing to sit qualifications at Higher and Advanced Higher level.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee Chair, Councillor Gillian Owen said: “It is fantastic news that so many S4 pupils in Aberdeenshire have done so well.

“This year’s results show that Aberdeenshire compares favourably with other part of Scotland and highlights the hard work pupils, parents, teachers and carers have put in to achieving what are excellent exam results.”

Committee vice-chair Councillor Mark Findlater added: “Once again exam results in Aberdeenshire have shown year on year improvement, which is very satisfying news.

“There are many options available to the young people who have just sat their exams. They can continue in higher or further education, embark on a training course or enter into the world of work.

“Whatever they decide to do, I would like to wish them every success for the future and I very much hope they play a part in continuing to make Aberdeenshire a vibrant place to work and study.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Director of Education and Children’s Services, Maria Walker, said: “It has been well documented that teaching in general and specifically education staff have faced significant hurdles so it is really pleasing to see they have overcome these challenges.

“These results will give everyone a real boost as well as opening doors for the pupils to achieve great things.”

The council continues to use a programme called ‘Insight’ to monitor attainment in schools throughout the year. Data for this year’s results is compared against the results from the previous year using ‘legacy measures’ over the following key areas.

The percentage of S5 pupils awarded three or more Highers in one sitting is 43% a 4% increase compared with 2016.

Furthermore, the percentage of S6 pupils who gained five or more Highers at the end of S6 is 37% which is a 3% rise in comparison with the previous year.

Students sat exams in both vocational and academic subjects ranging from English and Maths to Fashion and textile technology and Dance, Design and Manufacture as well as Advanced Highers in Music technology.

Pupils in Aberdeenshire continue to strive to set high standards. Pass rates for Levels 4, 5, 6 and 7 all increased compared with 2016. The pass rate for Level 4 and Level 6 both rose by 0.3%; Level 5 increased by more than 1%; Level 7 went up 0.7%.

Pupils who need further help or information can call the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000.