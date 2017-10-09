Academy scarecrows

A group of S4 pupils at Inverurie Academy created two life-sized scarecrows for the St Andrew’s Church 175th Anniversary Scarecrow weekend recently.

The two scarecrows represent Inverurie students and were created by Kirsty Bowie, Rebecca Alexander, and Stephanie McIntosh.

The pupils attend art club at lunchtimes and decided to take part in the Flower and Scarecrow Festival.

The two scarecrows were dressed in the complete school uniform with one carrying a bag around its shoulders and the other held an art portfolio.

The Flower and Scarecrow Festival ran from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

St Andrew’s Parish Church was open over the weekend for members of the public to come along and view the various displays.