Award success for Lewis

An Inverurie Academy pupil won an award at a recent School Challenge event.

Pupils from the academy recently attended Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen to take part in the Hydrographic Society in Scotland lectures.

The society endeavours to raise awareness of the science of surveying at sea, and protect and promote the profession.

Pupils from P7, S1 and S2 classes across Aberdeenshire converged on RGU to take part in a series of lectures and interactive games on Thursday, May 18.

S1 pupil Lewis Scott was chosen to take part in the Subsea simulation software timed task and won after competing the task in just 2.30 minutes.

The current record is 2.14 minutes.