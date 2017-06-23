Best Work on the Wall award for Jodie

An Inverurie student was presented with a prestigious award at North East Scotland College recently.

Jodie Gallon (19) has been studying HND Art & Design at NESCol for the past two years and at the end of her course, she was delighted to take the opportunity to display her work in the College’s Creative Industries End of Year Show.

A small number of students were judged for the best work on display in each subject area and were presented with a special award.

Expert judges for the show are drawn from industry and other educational institutions.

This year Sally Reaper and Claire Bruce from SMART Art Agency were invited to cast their eyes over the work of the art and design students.

Despite strong competition from her peers, Jodie was presented with the Best Work on the Wall Award for art and design.

Sally and Claire said: “We thought Jodie’s work was well thought out and particularly liked the illustrative quality.

“There was a good use of different mediums and techniques throughout and we especially like the attention to detail in the pen and ink drawings.”