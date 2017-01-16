Call for young pipers to join Schools Pipe Band

Young pipers and drummers from the whole of Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to come forward to join a new pipe band.

The first meeting of the Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, January 22 in Inverurie Town Hall.

The ‘kick start’ event is open to any pupil who currently plays the bagpipes or drums and is interested in joining the new pipe band.

The Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band will launch in summer 2017 giving its new members time to work with piping and drumming music instructors Andrew Gray and Nicky Gibson.

They will be supported by Pipe Major of Scottish Power Pipe Band, Chris Armstrong, Pipe Major of Grampian Police Scotland Pipe Band, Pamela Whyte, and Graham Drummond of the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band.

The project is supported by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

Vice-chair of the Education, Leisure & Learning Committee, Fraserburgh SNP councillor Charles Buchan, said: “The kick-start day later this month is a chance for Aberdeenshire’s young pipers and drummers to find out more about what the Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band is all about.

“The new band will be the pinnacle of piping and drumming performance for young people in Aberdeenshire, is open to any pupil who plays the bagpipes or drums and is something those who play the chanter can aspire to joining.

“So if you, or someone you know, is a young piper or drummer, come along to the kick-start day – the perfect way of finding out how you can develop your musical and performance skills as part of this new Aberdeenshire-wide initiative.”

Those who cannot attend the kick-start day but are interested should visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/spb.