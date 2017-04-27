Calling all former RGU students

Robert Gordon’s College is inviting former pupils to go back to school for various year group reunions to be held this year.

The reunions provide the chance to see ‘old’ friends and see what has and hasn’t changed since the old school days they are looking to hear from pupils who are Class of 2007, 1997, 1987 and 1967 for the following events:

Class of 2007 - 10 Year Reunion; Class of 1997 - 20 Year Reunion; Class of 1987 - 30 Year Reunion ; Class of 1967 - 50 Year Reunion

Gordonians will have the opportunity to connect with their year group peers and enjoy a morning of refreshments and tours at their old school with a dinner at a local venue that evening.

Further details are available online www.rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk/gordonianevents where you will also find details of other local and national events that happen annually for Gordonians and friends.

Email gordonians@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or call Laura Pike on 01224 656838.