Cubs tidy vandalised school garden

When the 1st Kintore Cub Scouts heard about their Primary School garden being vandalised recently they decided to take action.

With the expertise of Maire Wright from Maisie’s Daisies Garden Services, they set to work tidying up the garden on Monday, June 26.

Not only will the children from Kintore Primary School now be able to enjoy their garden again, but the Cubs have put their new found gardening skills towards the Community Impact Badge.