End of term Summer Concert

Musical students let their talent shine at the recent Meldrum Academy Summer Concert.

The school hall was filled to capacity on Tuesday, June 20, and over 120 primary and secondary pupils took part.

The evening started off with the school pipe band leading in the performers.

The Orchestra performed music from the opera ‘Carmen’ and an arrangement of a traditional Scottish slow air and jig.

Methlick Primary Choir treated the audience to a Disney medley and then it was the turn of Meldrum Primary Brass Ensemble - all of whom will move to S1 in August.

Next the Senior String Ensemble led by string instructor Zoe Davidson performed the theme from ‘Star Wars’ and highlights from ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Pitmedden P6 Choir sang and played instruments - ‘Caledonia’ and ‘Summertime’ were their chosen pieces.

Both primary choirs were led by visiting specialist Donna Minto.

They were followed by the Senior Brass Ensemble, led by Fabrizio Oddo, and played ‘My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose’ and ‘Eye of the Tiger’.

The stage was then cleared for over 20 primary string players taught by Zoe Davidson and Kat Gillies (lower strings instructor).

They entertained the audience with ‘Andante’ from ‘The Surprise Symphony’.

Next came the S1-3 Vocal Group led by Linda Moggach, they sang ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘The Cup Song’.

Mrs Terry and her Primary Woodwind Ensemble performed ‘Superclaifragilisticexpalidocious’ and ‘Wrap It Up’.

Then the Senior Vocal Trio preformed ‘Diamonds’ and were accompanied by music teacher Russell Fraser.

Bringing the evening to a close were Fiddlestix the Ceilidh Band with two sets of reels. The finale was ‘Highland Cathedral’ completed with solo piper Alex Gullan and all the singers.

Linda Moggach, Principal Teacher Faculty of Performing Arts said: “It was a wonderful evening of music - there are many many talented pupils in Meldrum Academy - and everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“It is a great opportunity for the primary pupils to get involved and get an opportunity to perform at the Academy.”