Exchange students visit academy

A Twinning celebration event was held at Inverurie Academy earlier this month.

The event was held for the French students who came to Inverurie as part of the twinning exchange with the French town Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

Piper Jodie Moir

The celebration took place on Thursday, October 5.

Students from Bagneres-de-Bigorre went along to the academy to meet the local pupils.

They were greeted by piper Jodie Moir and then spent the afternoon in school.

In the evening academy group Celtacad hosted a Ceilidh in the Kintore Arms Hotel.