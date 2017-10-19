Festival performance

A group of Inverurie Academy pupils took part in the Haddo Arts Festival recently.

The five students performed in the string ensemble in ‘A Song for Haddo’ on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 October.

The performance featured songs from ‘Friday Afternoons’ by Benjamin Britten.

‘A Song for Haddo’ was presented by pupils from across Aberdeenshire in association with McOpera Outreach (Music Co-operative Scotland) and Snape Maltings.

Professional players played alongside the students.

The performance took place on the stage at Haddo House Hall before an audience comprising school staff, education and council officials, parents, relatives and members of the public.

The pupils were Kiara Mowat, Rebecca Alexander, Ryan Garrett, Megan Stewart and Eryn Duffus.