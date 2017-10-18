Firm plants safety seed with nursery

Children at an Aberdeenshire nursery were treated to an interactive talk last Thursday with staff from award-winning housebuilder, Barratt Homes.

The crowd of toddlers, young children and staff at Flowerpots Childcare in the village of Kingseat were entertained by Kevin Urquhart, Construction Director and Colin Gibb, Site Manager and Apprentice Champion.

The children were curious to learn about the importance of building site safety, and asked questions about the types of houses that Barratt Homes builds.

Kevin Urquhart said: “We had a great time with the bright and attentive children and staff of Flowerpots Childcare.

“I am pleased to say that we had some interesting questions from the children about Barratt Homes, which shows that we have definitely planted the seed of curiosity with them.

“It’s very important to Barratt Homes that we proactively encourage a culture of safety from a young age – after all, we are talking to not just the house buyers but potentially the house builders of the future!”

Alison King, Managing Director at Flowerpots Childcare, added: “Children love construction and of course diggers - it provides endless learning opportunities.

“Our children have been fully engaged in the development and have asked so many questions. As such, we were keen to extend their learning and create a community link, so we contacted Barratt Homes, who were delighted to visit and talk to the children.

“The children learned so much including the risks, site safety and the building process and we very much look forward to further updates from Colin and visiting the show-house once completed.”

The exclusive new development of 25 homes in Kingseat, near the town of Newmachar in Aberdeenshire, is currently under construction.

Demand for the three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties is expected to be high and prospective buyers are urged to pre-register to avoid disappointment.

Each home has been designed to meet the demands of modern living with versatile living areas, large bedrooms and refreshing areas of outdoor space.

The development is one of Barratt’s newest in Aberdeenshire which is famed for its transport links to Aberdeen and beyond, as well as the variety and scale of its majestic countryside offering.