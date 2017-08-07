Free helpline for students expecting SQA results.

A free national helpline offering advice, information and support for young people and their parents has gone live, ahead of SQA results day tomorrow.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has a free helpline which will be open from 8am until 8pm on 8 and 9 August and from 9am until 5pm from 10 to 16 August. The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education, John Swinney said: “Receiving your results can be exciting, scary and worrying all at the same time, and I think it’s important that we recognise this and make sure our young people have the right support available to them, to make the best decisions about their future.

“Moving on from school is an important and exciting step for young people. It’s vital that they know what their real options are and how to access them.

“This free helpline is an excellent service which is staffed by fully qualified and experienced careers advisers who will be able to help young people and their parents answer any questions about the choices going forward.

“If you get the results you are looking for, then that is fantastic. If you do better than expected or don’t get the grades you need this time round, then be certain that there are a huge number of options for you to consider and that there are a number of people available to support you.

“Whatever happens when the results come in tomorrow, remember that it will be a beginning, rather than an end point and if you are not sure or are looking for some advice then please do use this free helpline.

“I would like to wish all students the very best of luck for results day!”