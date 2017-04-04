Inverurie pupils go ‘Wild about Scotland’

Pupils from Inverurie Market Place Primary School experienced a series of interactive Scottish wildlife sessions last week thanks to a visit from the ‘Wild about Scotland’ team.

The programme has been developed by the Royal Zoological Society for Scotland (RZSS) and has been made possible through a partnership between Clydesdale Bank and RZSS to support the charity in its conservation goals across Scotland.

Pupils took part in a variety of interactive and fun sessions which focused on Scottish native species, their habitats and environments.

Sessions were delivered by a dedicated education team from RZSS.

Barbara Smith, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “Conservation through education is one of the founding principles behind the Society and remains one of our key goals to this day.

“Our focus on wildlife education has had a huge impact across the length and breadth of Scotland.

“It is vital that we reach out to teach young people about conservation work and the species on their own doorstep.

“This outreach project makes up a significant part of RZSS’s work and we hope to continue with this, and other similar projects, for the foreseeable future.”

‘Wild about Scotland’ aims to engage a younger generation with wildlife.