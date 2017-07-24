Inverurie pupils go ‘Wild About Scotland’

Pupils from Market Place School in Inverurie recevied a visit from the ‘Wild About Scotland’ bus before the end of term.

The specially designed double-decker bus brings a mobile classroom to schools, allowing students to learn about how to protect local habitat’s species, and the environment.

The award-winning on-going campaign is part of a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) and Clydesdale Bank to help engage the next generation of conservationists, while also bringing the expertise available at RZSS to communities that might not otherwise be able to experience it.

The bus has travelled the length and breadth of Scotland while visiting schools in all 32 local authorities, including engaging with 1,300 children from schools throughout Aberdeenshire.

Teaching up to 26 children at a time, the on-board specialist education team gave interactive lessons inside the bus on native Scottish species, their habitats and environments.

Typical lessons include searching for wildlife species, mini-beast hunts and building beaver dams in addition to learning about endangered Scottish species such as the Scottish wildcat.

Barbara Smith, Chief Executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “We are very excited that the Wild about Scotland project has achieved the great milestone of reaching 450 schools.

“The project has helped engage children in every corner of Scotland, bringing them closer to nature and teaching them about the incredible local biodiversity that’s available on their door steps.”

Barbara added: “We hope the project continues to create a lifelong appreciation of wildlife within all the schools we visited.”