Inverurie school’s boost for charity

A cancer charity is to benefit by nearly £11,000 after pupils and teachers at an Inverurie school recently hosted a fundraising event.

Children at Kellands Primary School decided to help those with the disease after hearing about the condition at an assembly.

It led to around 500 youngsters, aged three to 11, walking, jogging and running up to five kilometres, assisted by teachers, to raise money for Cancer Research UK as part of the Race for Life Schools programme.

The event took place at Kellands Park.

Event organiser and Primary 5/6 teacher Pamela Dawson said: “The Cancer Research UK Race for Life event was really successful.

“A tremendous total of £10,823 has been raised which is a phenomenal achievement.

“When I heard all the cheering as the pupils were running to the finish line, I shed a little tear.

“I was so proud of how the day went and would like to thank all the community groups such as the Garioch Partnership, the local rugby club, the council’s Active Schools programme and Leisurelend service for helping to make this event such a success.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “I am delighted local school children took the lead in arranging this event to raise funding and awareness of cancer.

“I hope that the generosity of Inverurie residents will play a part in combating cancer sooner.”

Schools across the UK are being invited to hold their own Race for Life events in aid of the charity.