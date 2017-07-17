Kemnay pupils head off on expedition

Two groups of students from Kemnay Academy headed off on a three-week expedition to South India at the end of the school term.

Before they left, the groups received extra support from the Rotary Club of Kintore, Kemnay and District.

Rotary President David Fraser was on hand while the students were making their final preparations for the trip.

He was delighted to hear that one of the teams were undertaking tree planting which is a current project being undertaken by Rotary International under their Presidents citation.

The 29 students will form two groups looking to bring help to the area upon their arrival at Chennai.

Team One are staying in Kochi and have a community project working in the slum areas in Alesium, Chennai teaching youngsters and taking them on trips and carrying out activites including sports, while Team Two have an Environmental Project staying in Janai and helping to plant trees which will help locals to be self sustaining in their village.

After their work in the region they will take part in Treks in the National Parks including an Elephant Sanctuary and will then spend some time in the Bay of Bengal with a few visits to the beach, temples and other sites.

One group will spend some time on houseboats in the region checking out some of the back water areas.

David Fraser was happy to hand over a cheque for £500 and explained that Rotary International worldwide had a target of planting a tree for each of their 1.2million members across 35,000 clubs globally, so the Environment project chimes well with the students environment project and he invited the students to make a presentation on their return.