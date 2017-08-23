Learning open day

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is holding an open day at its Inverurie Learning Centre to promote part-time learning in the local area.

The event will take place today (Thursday) from 2pm-7pm.

Places are still available on a range of part-time day and evening classes to be offered at the North East Scotland College Inverurie Learning Centre from next month.

The list of courses can be found in the college’s new part-time course guide which is available online, from the college’s campuses and learning centres and from local libraries.

Joy Aiken, community development manager, said, “Whether you want to top up your skills to further your career, gain new skills and qualifications or would just like to enjoy yourself while making new friends, we have something for everyone.”