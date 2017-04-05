Long-serving teacher bids farewell

An Aberdeenshire teacher has retired after spending nearly 40 years at the same school.

Gillian Macaulay joined Kellands in Inverurie in January, 1979, and bid a fond farewell to colleagues and pupils at the start of the Easter holidays last Friday.

Gillian’s 38 years at the school were spent in both primary and nursery classes, the last 12 with the youngest pupils.

She graduated from the former Aberdeen College of Education and had to wait six months before securing a post at the Inverurie school.

The 60-year-old said: “There were too many teachers at that time. It’s a complete turn-around now - they’re crying out for teachers.”

Gillian’s first class was P2 and over the years a senior colleague estimated she has taught more than 1000 pupils.

She added: “I suppose you always thought you wouldn’t be in the same school, but I was happy and didn’t see any need to move so I just stayed.

“My husband worked out in Inverurie as well, so it was fine and handy for both of us.”

Gillian admitted she would hugely miss the school.

She added: “It’s going to be hard and I will miss the children, the staff and the company but there comes a time when you have to make the decision.

“A few of the children I have taught have come back with their little ones which is good, but I’m getting out before the grandchildren come along!”

Gillian and husband Mike, who live in Kinellar, are avid supporters of Inverurie Locos FC, attending home and away matches, with Gillian also involved in the club’s fundraising activities.

To bid farewell, a tea party was organised in the nursery with past and present staff passing on their good wishes.

Kellands deputy head teacher Jillian Barr said: “Gillian is going to be missed by everyone.

“She has been hard-working and given her all to Kellands and is so much part of the school.

“She has seen the school develop over many years and it is sad to see her go.”