Masters on the horizon for Emma

An Inverurie student with several cosplay trophies to her name is looking forward to a bright future, after completing her degree at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Emma Hobben (23) graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Science with Bioscience at a ceremony at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre on Thursday 13 July.

A former pupil of Inverurie, Banff and Banchory Academies – as well as Mediterranean High School in Cyprus – further education in the sciences had been on Emma’s radar for much of her life.

She said: “Biology and the medical side of science had always appealed to me and this degree has allowed me to use that interest and study a broad spectrum of subjects without pigeonholing me into a particular area of science.”

Over the course of her time at RGU, Emma gained experience in a wide range of scientific topic, such as biochemistry, public health, pharmacology and genetics.

This breadth of knowledge was put to good use as part of her individual final year project.

She said: “That final project was my main highlight of the course, as it allowed each of us to show our own personality and I was able to enter a whole new area of experiments that hadn’t been covered previously.

“It made me feel like my research was leaving a mark at RGU, which was really encouraging.”

In addition to her dedicated studying and work throughout her time at university, Emma was able to continue her personal passion for cosplaying and has won a number of trophies alongside her boyfriend for their creations.

They built suits of Spartan armour – made famous by the Halo game series – during Emma’s second year and just last month won the award for Best Construction at PLAY Expo in Glasgow.

Looking forward, Emma is planning to improve her education and prospects further, in the hopes of securing work in conservation or environmental-based science.

She said: “I am delighted with my achievements so far, but hopefully this is just the start.

“I’m going to spend the next year working, saving up money and learning to drive, which will all help when it comes to finding a job in a field I’m passionate about.”

Emma added: “More importantly, I will also be applying to study a Masters degree, so hopefully my RGU journey isn’t over yet. I always did say that I’d never have enough of school!”