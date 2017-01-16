New classes for 2017 at Learning Centre

North East Scotland College offering a range of inspiring and informative day-time and evening classes this year at its Ellon Learning Centre.

There is something to suit everyone – from those who would like to enhance their CV to those interested in learning for fun.

Joy Aiken said: “The Learning Centre, which opened in 2015, is now an established part of the Ellon community with quite a number of local residents having already attended classes. We are keen to meet local demand for learning and our 2017 programme includes a wide variety of subjects with classes ranging in length from one day to 12 weeks.”

Classes include Woodwork (Beginners and Improvers), Introduction to Dressmaking, First Aid, Photography, ECDL, Italian, Spanish, Flower Arranging, Reflexology, Photoshop and Working in Early Education and Childcare.

Places on all classes can be booked now, visit www.nescol.ac.uk for more information or to book.

Alternatively, contact the Ellon Learning Centre on 01358 723818 or email ellon@nescol.ac.uk.