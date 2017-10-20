Photography competition success for pupils

Three S2 pupils at Inverurie Academy have been chosen as winners of a photography competition.

The Academy Newspaper ran the competition earlier this year.

George Teasdale was named the overall winner, Ewan Skinner was in second place and Eamon Kearns in third.

All of the winners are S2 pupils.

A school spokesperson said: "The competition was incredibly successful and had a great number of entries.

"This competition was a great way to kick start the year.

"We had great difficulty choosing the winners because every picture was extremely detailed and had been captured a very high standard. After a long discussion, we came to a decision."