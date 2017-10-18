Project Paws at Inverurie Academy

Inverurie Academy will be trialling an exciting initiative after the October holidays.

The school will try out Project Paws, this will involve Therapet dogs working in the school as reading and pupil support animals.

A school spokesperson said: "We hope to grow this project going forward and to eventually have several dogs working in the school and a whippet (named Basil) permanently attached to the school as a working Therapet.

"Basil will be owned and trained by our own teacher Jude Orr as he begins his journey towards becoming a fully qualified Therapet in three years time."

A second therapet, a beagle called Noodle, will also work in the school.