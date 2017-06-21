Pupil wins new bike

A pupil from Market Place Primary School in Inverurie won a new bike last week.

P2a pupil Davina Mehaeofa won the bike as part of the Sustrans ‘Big Pedal’ event.

Each pupil that cycled to school received a special Golden Ticket and was entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a new bike.

In the last two weeks of March, over 4,000 cycle journeys were recorded and each school picked one winner each before a draw was held to announce the winning school which was Market Place.

The other schools that took part were Strathburn, Kellands and Port Elphinstone.

Bike Project officer for Aberdeenshire, Phil Thornley, visited Market Place on Friday, June 16 to present Davina with her prize.

Davina said she felt “good” after winning the bike.