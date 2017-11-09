Pupils have designs on success

Creative art skills of primary pupils are being used to help promote roadshows aimed at getting pupils and parents to think about alternative ways of travelling to and from school.

A poster competition was held in schools across Aberdeenshire and the winners will see their colourful artwork designs turned into large vinyl banners to be placed outside schools to promote Aberdeenshire Council’s Smarter Travel roadshows.

Lois Robertson of Kellands Primary's winning design

Hundreds of entries were submitted and two of the four winning designs were by Lois Robertson (Kellands Primary) and Brodie Fraser (Ellon Primary School).

The competition was judged by councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, supported by council staff.

Cllr Argyle said: “There were lots of great entries and it was hard whittling it down, but we liked the ideas and concepts conveyed in the designs that were chosen as worthy winners.

“The competition has got pupils thinking about different travel choices for short trips like the school run. Parents leaving the car at home eases congestion, reduces pollution and creates a safer environment around our schools and means families gain the benefits of getting a little more daily exercise too.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I am delighted to see so many primary schools in Aberdeenshire being supportive of this very worthwhile initiative. It is fantastic pupils have demonstrated their creativity in raising awareness of such an important issue.

“Children and young people could learn some excellent tips on the environment and caring for our community from participating in these innovative Road Shows. Why not visit a Smarter Travel road show event at a school near you?”

The fun and interactive Smarter Travel roadshows are designed to educate pupils and parents about alternatives to taking the car for shorter journeys, as well as providing details on public transport and car sharing options and how to stay safe and be seen when out and about.

The roadshows are being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council supported by partners including Stagecoach Scotland, Nestrans, Police Scotland, Halfords and the Scottish SPCA.

There will be free bike checks, the chance to find out what a lorry driver can – and more importantly can’t – see from the cab, family-friendly rescue dogs, information bus, the chance to use pedal power to create a delicious drink using the smoothie bike, road safety advice, giveaways and information.

Roadshows take place on Friday, November 24 at Kellands Primary, Inverurie and Thursday, November 30 at Ellon Primary School.

Each event is open to pupils in the afternoon, and to parents and pupils from local schools after school from 3.15pm-4pm.

More details can be found on Facebook or on Twitter at @TSaberdeenshire