Pupils make Guy for Inverurie bonfire

Strathburn School pupils had the exciting job of making the Guy for the Thainstone bonfire on Saturday, November 4.

P6S and P6W/S pupils used their creative minds and assembled a rather large version of Guy Fawkes.

They were thankful for all of the donations they had received from home including pillow cases, wigs and items of clothing.

The pupils said: “It was sad for us to see all of our hard work burned, but it was entertaining for everyone at the fireworks to watch.”

The Inverurie & District Round Table organised a great bonfire and firework display which was a huge success with approximately 5,000 people attending on the night.