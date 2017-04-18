Pupils prepare for area finals

Young Enterprise teams from Inverurie Academy are gearing up for the area competition finals being held next Thursday, April 27.

The YE Company programme is run with sixth year pupils and offers students the opportunity to run their own business during the academic year.

Inverurie Academy teams have been very successful recently with winning the Grampian finals and representing the region in the national finals on six of the last seven years. This year is no exception with three of the six finalists being from Inverurie Academy.

The Inverurie teams are: SEED – a social enterprise aimed at helping create a sustainable environment through its partnership with The Woodland Trust Scotland offering carbon mitigation vouchers, sapling trees and also air cleaning indoor plants; Amygdala – a company promoting wellness through their hand made journals and Scent in the City – a team selling soaps with a scents that reflect the essence of different cities.

The competition part of the programme is underway with all teams practicing for their presentations ahead of the finals at the RGU Sir Ian Wood building. The six finalist companies have stalls during the day then interviews by guest judges then finishing off with presentations in the evening and awards. The winner then goes to Glasgow for the national finals in June and the winners of that go on to London forthe UK finals before heading to Switzerland for the European finals.

Evelyn Morrice, Volunteer Young Enterprise business advisor at Inverurie Academy, said: “This is a great programme that gives young adults an opportunity to operate a real live business with the support of volunteer advisors and the local volunteer board, who organise events, learning opportunities and the competition for the area schools taking part.”