Pupils to offer tech help

Kintore Primary in conjunction with Kintore Library would like to offer some friendly help to folk who would like to know a little more about laptops or tablets.

Maybe you have tablet device for using Skype or Facetime but don’t know how to set it up or need extra help with shopping online, or maybe you need guidance with writing a document or sending and receiving emails?

Those attending the sessions will be assisted by one or two Primary 7 pupils and it will take place in the Library.

You can bring your own laptop or tablet or use one of the school`s.

The proposed times will be Fridays from 2–2.45pm starting on Friday, January 13.

This will not be a drop in session so book in advance by contacting the Library on 01467 634393 or by emailing kintore.library@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.