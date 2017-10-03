Quiz night fundraiser

Staff and pupils at Inverurie Academy held a Rock Challenge Information and Quiz night recently.

The event, held on Thursday, September 21, was organised to show parents and the wider community what the Inverurie Rock Challenge team is all about.

Staff and pupils took the time to talk about the competition and showed last year’s performance.

This was then followed by the school team’s first fundraising event to help them buy materials for set and costume, a Family Quiz Night.

There was a total of six rounds of cross generational questions to test the general knowledge of all ages.

The evening was a great success and the staff team came third.

The Inverurie Rock Challenge Team is delighted to announce that a total of £870 was raised on the night.